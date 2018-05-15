Biligual EHSR Coordinator - Greeley,CO - Immediate

About the Role:

Progressive is currently looking for an EHS Coordinator in the Greeley, CO area. Preferred if someone was local or able to relocate for the position. Duties will include someone that has experience in Process Safety Management and some DOT. Responsible for EHS operational support, coordination, and execution in areas of policies, programs, and procedures, including, but not limited to: company EHS policies and regulatory agency compliance, program development/implementation, hazard identification, incident identification, remedial programs, risk identification/mitigation, and performance measures. If this sounds like something you have experience in or know someone that does please apply ASAP!

* Coordinates broad EHS program objectives for assigned areas* Coordinates with BU in the implementation & execution of EHS MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS* Coordinates with the area/BU to develop local emergency response tactics* Coordinates with BU leaders to ensure their leadership in and support of EHS programs.* Leads EHS incident investigations* Reviews the accumulation and reporting of EHS Performance Measures and takes remedial action.* Serves as BU contact and advises on EHS related issues.* May develop and implement EHS programs and procedures.* Skills: Work may involve moderate to heavy physical activity and exposure to outside weather conditions* Some international and domestic travel to field and office locations (up to 30% travel)* On-call 24 hours* Lifting up to 25 lbs* Occasional use of stairs, ladders, etc.* May require respirator use

* Education; Associate's or Bachelor's degree in environmental or Occupational Safety and Health or other related field* Typically requires 6 years of experience in EHS* OR High School Diploma (or equivalent) + 3 years of additional equivalent experience.* Three years of oil and gas experience preferred* Certification in one or more of the following preferred: Certified Hazardous Materials Manager (CHMM), Certified Safety and Health Official (CSHO), Occupational Health and Safety Technologist* Midstream Experience

