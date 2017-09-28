About the Role:

The Role:

The Billing Clerk is primarily responsible for the timely and accurate processing of Client invoices, as well as performing a secondary audit of other Billing Team Members' posted invoices, conducting statement audits and problem resolutions.



Duties:

* Validates all required information is received to accurately bill customer

* Generates sales orders and enters data into system

* Processes service tickets for invoicing to the Client and resolves discrepancies, if applicable

* Verifies revenue recognition criteria is satisfied prior to processing an invoice

* Mails invoices to Clients or submits electronically, as applicable

* Conforms to all Client-specific EDI requirements when submitting invoices electronically

* Validates auto-accruals * Prepares documents for imaging/filing as instructed * Responsible for resolution and documentation of applicable billing disputes

* Ability to communicate and interact with, as well as support, effective partnerships with peers and subordinates;

* Able to build rapport with internal and external contacts

* Able to analyze and solve problems * Discretion when dealing with confidential information



About Fircroft:

