Blasters & Paint Sprayers - Aramco Approved - KSA

Progressive GE
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
$18000 to $24000 Per year
Contract
Trade Jobs
638421
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 8:59am
About the Role:

4-6 month Contract in KSA:
Looking for Aramco Approved:
- Blasters
- Paint Sprayers - who must be able to pray with a plural paint spray system

Start Date: Imminently (hence preference will be given to those who are immediately available to start work)

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.