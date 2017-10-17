About the Role:

Business Analyst 110003930

My client is a specialist in Business Technology Services, looking to hire an experienced Business Analyst. With both leadership and IT knowledge based in Brussels, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as an Analyst. This role will report directly to the Project Manager.

Requirements:

* Over 5 years' experience as a Business Analyst* Knowledge of IT (Processes, and can challenge the team)* Located in Brussels* Fluent in French* Insurance Background

Desirably:

* Dutch is a Bonus

Location: Brussels

Role: Business Analyst

Salary: Negotiable

Benefits: Insurances

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Business Analyst role please contact me and send your CV or call me on +32 2 808 1290 alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.