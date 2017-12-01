Business Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a key accounting position for the USA finance operations of Fircroft. This position is responsible for the complex activities related to accounting, reporting and controls including (but not limited to) journal entry processing, closing activities, reconciliations, analysis and understanding complex financial processes and systems. Position requires extensive exposure to payroll systems and interaction with the corporate financial center in the UK and local operating center in the US.



Job Role Duties

* Develop collaborative working environment with the financial controller and various stake holders to perform professional duties at the highest professional standards

* Complex accounting activities including (but not limited to) journal entry processing and review, closing activities, reconciliations, and other financial processes

* Manage various financial system interfaces for preparing journal entries and automated transactions and cooperation with business partners- account managers, recruiters, service centers in the US and UK

* Manage and drive specific month end (and year end) related activities per month end closing schedule. Establish required schedule for month end activities and ensure the entire accounting team adheres to it

* Analyze profitability of hundreds of contractors and coordinate related activities to correct the situations as required

* Perform complex account reconciliation and follow up on the activities from prior periods into the following months, constantly paying attention to details to clear balances recorded on the balance sheet

* Perform commercial analysis of the individual contractors setups and pricing, propose improvements and financial insight

* Perform cash forecasting activities for the USA operations

* Provide support for audit activities including supporting management response and resolution

* Ad hoc projects, support multiple projects in time sensitive environment



Key Working Relationships

* Regional Director

* Operations Manager

* Other departmental teams and heads of finance, legal, tax, treasury & compliance

* HR Business Partner

* The Fircroft Global Service Centre

* Business Development Manager



Attributes

* Perform effectively in a matrix organization, with leadership influences at both a regional and corporate level.

* Ability to build strong relationships

* Ability to understand and work with the opinions and perspectives of others

* Commercially Strategic

* Resilient

* Able to build and maintain trusted relationships

* Credible

* Able to influence

* Confident

* Self-aware

* Willing to continually improve

* Demonstrates Integrity



Skills

* Commercial Accounting

* Excellent communications skills

* Team leadership skills

* Influencing and coaching abilities

* Ability to operate as part of a senior management team, within a complex global org

* Excellent analytical skills (inc. proficiency at MS Office, inc. Excel)



While the core of the direct/ hands-on system aspect of this role falls to the team of Direct-Report Commercial Analysts, the Business Analyst is expected to have a working knowledge and familiarity of the following:

* The end to end process of pay and bill process

* Commercial and Pricing

* Client set-up

* Contractor set-up

* Reporting Functionality (wide-ranging)



This will mean having a good understanding across the following Fircroft systems:

* Microsoft Dynamics CRM

* Microsoft Dynamics XRM

* Microsoft Dynamics AX

* Microsoft Sharepoint

* Power BI





Key Performance Areas are:

* Timely delivery of outputs required to support the month end process

* Quality of service delivered to the Regional/Business Directors

* Value added to the regional business performance



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Knowledge and working experience with the US payroll (D)

* Knowledge and working experience with US payroll taxes (D)

* Experience in recruitment or contingent labor industries (D)

* Experience of working in Quick Books and/or Sage (D)

* Recruitment and/or Oil and Gas sector background (D)

* General education in finance and economics (E)

* Experience of working with financial systems in a multi-national company (E)

* Maintains a high level of general technical accounting knowledge(E)

* Demonstrated ability to work to demanding deadlines, high pace environment performing work accurately and with consistency(E)

* Knowledge of effective communication and ability to influence others(E)

* Legal ability to work in the USA, no sponsorship is provided(E)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.