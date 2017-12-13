Company
About the Role:
WorleyParsons are looking for a Business Analyst to join our team based in Aberdeen on a staff basis. Reporting to the Head of Growth & Market Intelligence, the successful candidate will be responsible for developing market intelligence, assisting with the broader SRM process and ultimately supporting senior management in delivering growth within WorleyParsons European oil & gas business.
Key Responsibilities
* Support in the develop of regional/global Client Account Plans for selected strategic clients
* Support the Business Capture team in the development of Win Plans for key opportunities/pursuits
* Input to CRM system
* Prepare regional/global market intelligence to identify oil & gas market trends and potential opportunities for WorleyParsons
* Prepare regional/global competitor analysis to help understand WorleyParsons market position and associated threats/opportunities
* Prepare presentation material as required for any client presentations, exhibitions, trade shows and conferences
* Conduct any other analysis as required to help support WorleyParsons growth (i.e. identification of potential strategic partners)
* Support the broader SRM process across Business Development and all relevant WorleyParsons functions
* Profile companies which may be of interest to WorleyParsons from a strategic partnering or M&A perspective
* Tracking ongoing market activity to ensure WorleyParsons data sources are kept live and potential opportunities for WorleyParsons are visible
* Contribute to SRM Strategy
* Attend Networking events, shows, seminars as required
* Develop working relationships across key WorleyParsonsfunctions
* Attend Corporate events as part of on-going customer relationship building activities
* Support in the maintenance of the European Financial Growth Model, as required
* Ensure the European Business Development Share Point site is maintained to facilitate ongoing collaboration (both cross-regionally and within other business units in WorleyParsons European business)
* Conduct all activities in accordance with the WorleyParsons policies and pocedures.
Role Requirements
* Undergraduate in Business/Finance/Economics/Engineering orientated degree
* Excel in Business Development Capacity within an Engineering related environment
