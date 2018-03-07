About the Role:

Title: Business Analyst

Pay rate: $19/hr

Duration: 1 year

Shift: 40hr work weeks

Work Location:

Minden, NV 89423

Services Coordinator Role Summary:

In this role, the Services Coordinator will support the North America Bently business by providing data entry, coordination and analysis of key performance indicators, including operational and finance support to the Bently Field Service Team. You will also train and mentor service team members on existing or new administrative and financial processes. In addition, you will support growth by participating in work out sessions/meetings intended to improve operational performance.

Essential Functions (Responsibilities):

Understand how the business works, with particular focus on the business financial. Understand SAP functionality, how the current SAP transactions, SAP reports and Business Warehouse reports work, what variables feed them, and what data set is used to generate them.

* Perform financial audits and SOX compliance audits for the Region using the tools available in SAP and BW. Ensure compliance for business metrics, business processes and procedures. Hold weekly and/or monthly Region calls to report discrepancies and take necessary actions to correct problems. Reporting includes: SOX and Compliance metrics/reports; Assigned Time and Time Auditing Reports; Job and Financial Analysis of Regional project and Pricing Analysis.

* Ensure that all Service processes are conducted in a consistent manner, not only within the region, but globally. Work with and assist other SAP experts. Pass on knowledge.

* Train Region on the proper use of SAP and business requirements. Roll out any new processes, procedures, and reports. Propose additional useful tools for the Service Team. Train new personnel as needed.

* Assist in all roll-out activities, including financial and project activities. Provide testing, direction, roll-out procedures, and training to Region employees.

* Assist Director and Management in gathering and mining data for the Weekly / Monthly Op Reviews, backlog and forecast analysis.

* Provide support for Region through the Services Support Central Site. Answer questions and solve cases for Region.

* Attend and participate in the post-mortems for Service projects and document the lessons learned.

* Participate in Lean events and workouts to improve the current Services processes. Recommend improvements to current processes, write Business Requirements for the improvements, and test the process before rolling out any change. Assist in Service procedure audits as appropriate.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Four year degree in Finance or business focus.

* Experience in Services Administration and management

* 3-5 years of experience

Desired Characteristics: -Good understanding of current Services procedures -Ability to work on SAP and develop or improve processes - Good knowledge of IT tools such as MS office / Excel/ SAP

