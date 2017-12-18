About the Role:

WorleyParsons require a Business Development Lead to be based in our Darlington office on a staff basis.

Role

* Develop/maintain key account customers, in alignment with Primat business sector strategy to maximise the conversion of opportunities to support key clients* Manage the targeted development of strategic customers with clear business alignment* Identify emerging customers in the market who's business need matches Primat's strategic direction and capabilities* To promote a positive safety culture within the Primat business and with our Contractors and Clients

Key Responsibilities

* Take a deliberate, and focused approach to develop and manage a core client portfolio with demonstrable future value to the business* Manage a weekly and monthly plan which identifies sources of revenue to deliver on personal targets and objectives, capitalising on market opportunities which present themselves* Provide a quality service to all clients and candidates to ensure compliance with company procedures, legislation and relevant governing body codes of conduct* Ensure all administrative activity is accurately recorded and stored in the relevant system

Manage and profitably develop client relationship from initial agreement of terms, and thereafter, to truly understand client challenges

Manage the recruitment and selection process from the point a vacancy is received through to a candidate placement, ensuring a seamless client and candidate experience, throughout

Shortlist and present suitably qualified and competent candidates against defined job vacancy criteria, ensuring the candidate is suitably prepped for interview

Ensure all necessary aftercare services are concluded, capturing feedback to support the continued development of the Primat service offering

Proactively engage Primat's full functional value chain (Resourcing, Contractor Assurance, Marketing, Administration, HSEQ) to provide clients with a seamless and integrated offering

Ensure compliance against Health and Safety standards, complete site safety tours and client HSE meetings

Strong team ethic, with a commitment to collaborate with colleagues

Role Requirements

* IT Literate* Excellent oral and written communication skills* Accuracy & attention to detail* Capable of working under pressure* Ability to multi-task and prioritise