Business Development Manager (E&I)

* Identify opportunities/markets and assess all opportunities for the business

* Contribute to and implement business development strategies in line with key business goals

* Develop new business relationships with potential clients and maintain high level contacts with current customers and project partners

* Ensure all risks are assessed with potential business opportunities

* Know, understand and represent the business in all interactions

* Represent the company at events/functions

* Deliver presentations to prospective clients on behalf of the Company

* Prepare Monthly Business Development progress reports for the Directors

* Visit project sites to meet with clients and report on performances and

* Sign off on Prequalification's and attend post tender interviews if required

* Work with MD to ensure all marketing material is representative of business goals and values

* Collate and share marketing intelligence

* Involvement during tender process from receipt of ITT to delivery and presentation of proposal to clients



Electrical & Instrumentation Contractor based in the UK and Ireland who work mainly in the Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical sectors.



* Must have a relevant degree in Construction, Engineering or have suitable experience within the Electrical Construction industry

* Experienced in working for an Electrical Contractor is beneficial

* Previous Business Development experience at a senior level

* Strong commercial and technical background

* Have a strong knowledge of the UK Construction industry

* Possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to lead a team in a dynamic environment

* Computer Applications such as Microsoft Excel and Word



