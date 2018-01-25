About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Business Intelligence Analyst, based in Inverurie / Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Assisting with the development, rollout and support of BI solutions including:

o Client Take On solution

o Data ETL (Extract Transform & Load) Processes

o Data Cleanse Exercises

o Management Reporting tools / Month end reports

o KPI Dashboards

o Automatic email alerts

o Ad-hoc reporting

Carrying out extensive testing of BI solutions ensuring information is accurate.

Producing supporting technical documentation and training materials for the BI solutions as required.

Providing help and support to the BI end users, responding to support issues in a timely fashion.

Updating and improving BI solutions in-line with ongoing business requirements.

Building and maintaining interfaces between various systems and date sources.

Ensuring that all automated processes are running to schedule



Skills Required

Strong programming skills and knowledge of programming fundamentals are required.

Good understanding of Relational Database Design concepts is required.

Knowledge or experience of the following technologies is highly beneficial:

o Microsoft SQL Server (T-SQL)

o Microsoft Visual Studio

o VB.NET, VBScript & VBA

o HTML, CSS, ASP.NET and JavaScript

o XML/XSLT

Competent in using Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Knowledge or experience of SharePoint is desirable



Permanent (or Contract)position



