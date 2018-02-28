About the Role:

The Role:

Business Planning Engineer



One of the largest and most technologically advanced Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia is looking for 10 years working experience as Business Planning Engineer and Manufacturing Cost Analysis in relevant industry.

Develop terms and conditions for Supply Contracts.

Monitors agreement compliance and obligations.

Process all files and all Paperworks connected to contract negotiation.

Act as a responsible of the company for communication with Business contract.

Participate in negotiating Contracts / Agreements, terms and conditions with respect to Business, Agreement such as Partnership, Marketing raw material and utilities Agreements.



About Fircroft:

