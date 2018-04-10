About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Buyer (Fixed Term Contract) to develop, lead and manage the procurement process. The successful candidate will also be involved in supplier selection and negotiations (including T&Cs, payment terms, pricing and service levels).

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Buyer will be responsible for delivering aggressive year on year savings targets against project budgets. Preparation for Bid Work and maintaining fixed pricing schedules whilst maximising long term agreements also pay a key part in this position.

Other duties include:

* Manage inter-company transactions, inventory movements ensuring deadlines are met* Creation of all project Work Breakdown Structures* Support Stage gate review and creation of Project Budgets* Support Quality in vendor related non-conformance and development, ensuring lessons learned are executed fully

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must have had experience in a similar Buyer role.

CIPS Qualified is preferred, but not essential.