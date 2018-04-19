Company
Ably Resources
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
640261
Posted on
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 9:20am
About the Role:Our client is one of the biggest oil and gas service companies. They are a global organization covering a full spectrum of upstream activities. For their operations in Kuala Lumpur we are recruiting for a Buyer.
Your main responsibilities will be
Ensure full compliance of regulatory, corporate policy and procedural requirements.
Ensure target cost saving or project budget are achieved
Issue and maintain Master Procurement Plan and other required SCM reporting
Establish a historical cost database providing input/ benchmarking to tenders and projects.
Pre-award responsibilities:
Ensure all awards are strictly in accordance with P2P procedure and for the best interest of the company
Prepare and issue for approval Tender Plan / Bidder lists
Single point of contact in communication with bidders
Prepare and issue RFQ / ITB
Coordinate with Project Team for Technical clarifications leading to issuance of Technical Bid Evaluation
Perform contractual and commercial bid evaluation and negotiation. Coordinate with Legal department for contractual support and advice, if required.
Perform qualitative risk assessment for shortlisted bidder (for HVPO)
Issue Commercial Bid Evaluation for approval
Issue PO / SO / Purchase / Service Agreement for execution
Post-award responsibilities:
Organise vendor kick-off meeting
Expedite and monitor vendor performance and manage the correspondences and dispute resolution (if applicable depending on project execution plan this role may be defined to be the primary responsibility of Project Control Group)
Ensure invoice payment is processed in a timely manner by coordinating with Project Control Group (if applicable, for validation), Project Team (for service verification), Invoice Processing Team and Finance.
Perform contract closeout (Close PO/SO in SAP) and compile SCM Lesson Learnt
Bid support - perform pre-award activities to support SCM Bid Support Team in client bidding activities in soliciting and negotiating budgetary proposal or pre-bid agreement from identified potential vendors
We would like to hear from candidates who:
Hold Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
Min. 5 years of experience in Supply Chain Management in offshore oil and gas
Mins 1 year of exposure to Rotating Equipment package (pumps, compressors etc.)
This position is only open to Malaysian candidates.
Please, send applications to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com
Apply