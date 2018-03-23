About the Role:

Our client is a leading pipeline midstream company based in Calgary, Canada.

We are looking to hire a Buyer to join their growing Supply Chain Team.

The Buyer is responsible for processing requests for materials and procuring them in a timely and cost-effective manner, meeting business requirements and specifications

Specific Accountabilities:

* Collect, analyze and interpret internal/external data from multiple sources for materials to inform decision making* Conduct effective management of suppliers including expediting, inspection, logistics coordination and invoice resolution process* Work with & support internal customers/users to understand their order and delivery requirements* Issue RFQ or RFI documents for material* Update BOM's, create/modify PO's, approve shopping carts, retrieve MTR's, expedite delivery on material* Conduct negotiations with suppliers within the respective Business Unit for low spend and materials* Coordinate new program launch as assigned by business units to ensure 100% on time delivery within cost targets* Complete procurement project execution plans (PEP)* Take lead on material disposition process* Following up and maintain Parked and Blocked invoices* Support Project team in the execution of 6 phase business unit lifecycle* Coordinate with proper departments, supplier requests for deviations and BOM changes.* Administer the ordering process and convert purchase/service requests in to complete purchase/service order* Run various Reports ( Exe Summary, Commodity, Dashboards)* Direct spend to preferred suppliers in order to maintain cost effective rates for the company* Ensure all of the risk and liability requirements are met (pre-qualification, environmental health and safety, workers comp)* Respond to internal and external audit document requests* Assist in educating the business on company Supply Chain policies and procedures

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

Required:

* 2 year College Degree or equivalent experience* 2 years of Supply Chain experience* Sourcing* Contract (Creation, Implementation & Closure)* Buying* Supplier Management* Stakeholder Management* General Technica

Preferred:

* 4 year University Degree or 2 year College Degree* Knowledge of sourcing and evaluation processes including bid or proposal solicitation process and development, negotiation concepts & tactics and finalization of purchase/service order* Understanding of pricing models and mechanisms in Source-to-Contract and Purchase-to-Pay systems for transactions analysis* Advanced mathematical & analytical acumen (e.g. pricing, invoice discrepancies, and various related calculations)* Demonstrate understanding of financial analytical tools for the purpose of buying value, saving money and mitigation risk (e.g. Value Analysis, Cost Modeling, Spend Analysis, etc.)* Basic understanding of engineering concepts (field construction, hydraulics, mechanics of materials, etc.)* Understanding of contract law from a sourcing perspective* Knowledge of inventory strategies

