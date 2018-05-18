Buyer II

NES Global Talent
Houston
Contract
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
645827
Friday, May 18, 2018 - 12:50pm
About the Role:

Description:

This position supports Enterprise project execution

by procuring required materials and equipment

efficiently and effectively in accordance with all

applicable Enterprise policies and procedures.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.

Other duties may be assigned. Negotiate commercial

aspects of contracts of materials, services and bulk

commodities for local or regional locations. Placing

orders for all material, services and bulk

commodities. Entering requisitions in SAP for all

items to be purchased. Substituting lower cost, safe,

quality material, services, and bulk commodities.

Controlling purchase order budgets by contractor.

Reviewing proposals and selecting vendor to provide

material, services, and bulk commodities. Auditing

contractors? and subcontractors? purchasing

documentation. Maintaining and updating off-site

library repositories as required by agencies. Assuring

all change orders are properly documented and

processed. Material Management SAP Functionality.

Coordinates dispositioning of surplus and salvage

through investment recovery across multiple projects

to reduce costs. Standardize tools, equipment, and

supplies as required across several projects to

reduce cost. Coordination of construction contractor

materials and supplies. Expediting material, services,

and bulk commodities. Support CPI initiatives and

utilize Procurement Card Program. Purchases

volume of $10 - $30 million. KEY

COMPENTENCIES: Knowledge in multi-discipline

vendor accounting and manufacturing industries with

specific expertise in procurement and auditing. Must

be able to demonstrate good organizational,

communication and interpersonal skills. Proficient in

Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook and

Access), Windows, SAP and Primavera. Must be

able to demonstrate good analytical and decisionmaking

skills. Ability to read and comprehend simple

instructions, short correspondence, and memos.

Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to

effectively present information to other employees of

the organization. Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and

divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers,

common fractions, and decimals. Ability to apply

common sense understanding to carry out

instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram

form. Ability to deal with problems involving several

concrete variables in standardized situations.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 5-9

years professional experience in procurement,

material control, contract auditing in refining and/or

petrochemical industry with demonstrated knowledge

in all areas. BS in technical area of specialization or

business administration with knowledge of processes

relating to purchasing and material management.

Note: The above major outgoing responsibilities

describe only the essential job functions and are not

intended to be a complete list of all duties and

responsibilities. All job functions must be performed

in accordance with Client policies and procedures.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.