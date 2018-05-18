Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $0 to $0 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 645827 Apply Apply Now

This position supports Enterprise project execution



by procuring required materials and equipment



efficiently and effectively in accordance with all



applicable Enterprise policies and procedures.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.



Other duties may be assigned. Negotiate commercial



aspects of contracts of materials, services and bulk



commodities for local or regional locations. Placing



orders for all material, services and bulk



commodities. Entering requisitions in SAP for all



items to be purchased. Substituting lower cost, safe,



quality material, services, and bulk commodities.



Controlling purchase order budgets by contractor.



Reviewing proposals and selecting vendor to provide



material, services, and bulk commodities. Auditing



contractors? and subcontractors? purchasing



documentation. Maintaining and updating off-site



library repositories as required by agencies. Assuring



all change orders are properly documented and



processed. Material Management SAP Functionality.



Coordinates dispositioning of surplus and salvage



through investment recovery across multiple projects



to reduce costs. Standardize tools, equipment, and



supplies as required across several projects to



reduce cost. Coordination of construction contractor



materials and supplies. Expediting material, services,



and bulk commodities. Support CPI initiatives and



utilize Procurement Card Program. Purchases



volume of $10 - $30 million. KEY



COMPENTENCIES: Knowledge in multi-discipline



vendor accounting and manufacturing industries with



specific expertise in procurement and auditing. Must



be able to demonstrate good organizational,



communication and interpersonal skills. Proficient in



Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook and



Access), Windows, SAP and Primavera. Must be



able to demonstrate good analytical and decisionmaking



skills. Ability to read and comprehend simple



instructions, short correspondence, and memos.



Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to



effectively present information to other employees of



the organization. Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and



divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers,



common fractions, and decimals. Ability to apply



common sense understanding to carry out



instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram



form. Ability to deal with problems involving several



concrete variables in standardized situations.



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 5-9



years professional experience in procurement,



material control, contract auditing in refining and/or



petrochemical industry with demonstrated knowledge



in all areas. BS in technical area of specialization or



business administration with knowledge of processes



relating to purchasing and material management.



Note: The above major outgoing responsibilities



describe only the essential job functions and are not



intended to be a complete list of all duties and



responsibilities. All job functions must be performed



in accordance with Client policies and procedures.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.