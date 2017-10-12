Buyer III (Planner) - Billerica, MA

About the Role:

We are recruiting for a Planner/Scheduler to work in Billerica, Massachusetts

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for Planner/Scheduler to work for a world renowned oilfield service company in Billerica, Massachusetts. This is an opportunity to work in a fast paced and challenging environment and to build a career in the oil and gas industry.

Roles & Responsibilities

* Support development of production plans and schedules to support customer order fulfilment

* Assist in the scheduling of new sales orders

* Help maintain clear communication channels to the production teams and Customer Care

* Work in conjunction with the product line leader, drive the team to attain weekly sales and fulfilment objectives

* Maintain data accuracy in Oracle for backlog ship dates, work orders, routing, and inventory

* Process various requests and assignments in support of customer needs or business objectives

* Maintain the highest level of EHS, safety, and quality standards

Skills & Experience

* Oracle experience required* SAP preferred* Planning and Buying experience* Experience expediting parts to suppliers

This is an opportunity to start a career or continue to work in the oil and gas industry. This is a fast paced, exciting and challenging environment to work in. If you wish to apply, get in touch today.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.