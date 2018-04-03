About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Buyer/Planner to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Minden, Nevada. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here.

This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of over $120 billion, they have facilities worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.

Title: Buyer/Planner

Pay rate: $19.50

Duration: 1 year

Shift: 8hr work days, M-F, 40hr work weeks

Work Location:Minden, Nevada

Essential Responsibilities In the role of Planner/Buyer you, will:

* Interface with production, sales, purchasing and suppliers in order to schedule the receipt of raw material to meet production demand* Be responsible for raw material scheduling, updating database, editing routine documents, procurement follow up and expediting management* Have strong negotiating skills and experience contacting suppliers/vendors regarding contract fulfillment and term issues.* Establish plant production schedules, WIP job management and maintain inventory database / cost structure* Write, manage, and update the production control data and working rules and drive cost and cycle time reduction with supplier base using Six Sigma methodology* Evaluate and drive resolution on all manufacturing material quality and supply issues* Assist in the development and implementation of the e-sourcing plan to reduce cost and cycle time* Assure that the shop has the necessary materials, configuration records, manpower, and tooling to meet required production levels* Identify and react to material plans that do not meet customer requirements* Monitor implementation of corrective action plans* Prepare and implement work orders and plans as required* Be responsible for assigned commodities to meet the requirements of the business* Perform some or all of the required functions from initiation of intent to purchase to satisfactory delivery of material or service* Solicit and evaluate proposals employing appropriate negotiation, cost and price analysis techniques, together with the effective utilization of available expertise from supporting organizations; implement purchase contracts with sound purchasing practices and applicable company and government regulations* Evaluate current and anticipated requirements, determine potential sources, and stimulate competition* Be responsible for all accounts payable issues pertaining to purchasing deck* Execute Non-conformance return to vendors and support all material changes in plant

Qualifications/Requirements

* Bachelor's degree from an accredited university or college Desired Characteristics* Experience utilizing planning systems * Experience in production control or planning, supervision, sourcing and/or material control environment* Ability to manage multiple tasks and establish effective work priorities* Ability to work effectively in all environments* Strong analytical and organizational skills* Six Sigma training* Demonstrated oral and written communication skills* Strong interpersonal and leadership skills

If this sounds like something that would interest you can reach me on 1713 423 1646 or simply apply above

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.