About the Role:
C++ Software Developer
C++ Software Developer | Ghent | Competitive Salary
My client is a specialist communication company that is a recognized, global brand. They are looking to hire an experienced C++ Software Developer. Based in Ghent Area, this client is looking for over 2 years' experience as a C++ Software Developer.
Requirements:
- Over 2 years' experience as C++ Software Developer
- Good knowledge on Linux
- Knowledge of IP and related protocols
- Ability to speak English
Beneficial:
* General knowledge of telecommunication systems
* Knowledge of IP and related protocols (TCP/IP, DHCP)
* French or Dutch is a bonus
Location: Ghent Area
Role: C++ Software Developer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this C++ Software Developer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.