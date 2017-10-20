About the Role:

C++ Developer| Brussels| Competitive Salary

My client is a global company working on Application development. They are looking to hire an experienced C++ Software Developer who will stay and grow with company. Based in Brussels, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as a C++ Software Developer.

Requirements:

* Over 5 years' experience as C++ Software Developer* Experience with Applications* Analyst programming experience* Lives in Brussels* Ability to speak English

Beneficial:

* Knowledge of Java is a bonus* Knowledge of Linux or QT is a plus* Dutch is a bonus

Location: Brussels Area

Salary: Negotiable

Benefits: Meal Vouchers, Paid Public Holidays, Extra benefits (internet, phone etc)

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this C++ Software Developer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.