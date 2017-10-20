Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Belgium,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
618849
Posted on
Friday, October 20, 2017 - 11:38am
About the Role:
C++ Software Developer
C++ Developer| Brussels| Competitive Salary
My client is a global company working on Application development. They are looking to hire an experienced C++ Software Developer who will stay and grow with company. Based in Brussels, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as a C++ Software Developer.
Requirements:
* Over 5 years' experience as C++ Software Developer
* Experience with Applications
* Analyst programming experience
* Lives in Brussels
* Ability to speak English
Beneficial:
* Knowledge of Java is a bonus
* Knowledge of Linux or QT is a plus
* Dutch is a bonus
Location: Brussels Area
Role: C++ Software Developer
Salary: Negotiable
Benefits: Meal Vouchers, Paid Public Holidays, Extra benefits (internet, phone etc)
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this C++ Software Developer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.
