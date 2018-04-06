CAD Designer Level III

About the Role:

Orion Group are working on behalf of a specialist manufacturing client to find a CAD Designer III for their office in Allentown PA

Responsibilities:

Generate 2D and 3D mechanical drawing packages and Bill of Materials according to instructions, sketches and/or layouts prepared by others.

Performs 2D drawing changes, revisions and as-builts as directed by others.

40/60 split between Design work and CAD / Drafting work.

Individual must be efficient with Microsoft Office.



Accountability:

This position receives close supervision, thorough instruction and frequent review of work.

Details of work are reviewed in process and all drawings are thoroughly checked by Engineering.



Specific Skill Requirements:

Individual must know drafting practices and procedures, CAD operation, basic math, algebra, geometry and be able to express information in verbal and written form.



Solid Works 3D modelling experience is a MUST.

Smartsketch 2D CAD package experience.

Experience with both is preferred.



Education/Tenure:

Associates Degree (Technology or Drafting) plus (4+) years experience with mechanical and electrical systems.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.