Our Client has a requirement for a CAD Draughtsperson to support a FEED Study commencing immediately for an initial period of 3 months located at Kingswells.



I. Function

Create engineering CAD drawings and 3D models for a Subsea Infrastructure FEED study. Drawings include: P&IDs, PFDs, pipeline route drawings, subsea layout drawings, equipment GAs, tie-in drawings and schematics



2. Relationship



Reporting to the FEED Project Manager and collaborating with discipline engineers



3. Responsibilities



* Ensure the delivery of quality engineering drawings and 3D models to meet the project requirements and schedule.

* Support project wide safety initiatives.

* Maintain positive and effective working relationship with Project Team members

* Provide effective communication within Project Team.

4. Qualifications / Experience



* Recognised qualification in relevant Engineering Discipline

* Fluency in written and spoken English

* Minimum 6 years CAD / Drafting experience (2D and 3D) in an oil / gas industry role

* Specific experience in producing high quality engineering drawings associated with subsea infrastructure and pipelines including subsea layouts

* Good verbal/written communication skills, ability to achieve milestones and work collaboratively.



