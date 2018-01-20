About the Role:

The Role:

TITLE: CAPABILITY AND TECHNICAL DELIVERY MANAGER



PRIMARY OBJECTIVES & FUNCTIONS:

1. To be the Special Systems SME for training related matters

2. To lead on training for: Equipment, EW Foundation Training and SANG barracks projects

3. To undertake where appropriate validation of TNAs for EW related training activities

4. To act as the Training liaison/ POC between the sub Contractor and the COMPANY customer/SANG user

5. To ensure the programming of EW related courses are input and addressed within the overall SANG training strategy/programme

6. Support Sub Contract Training activities.

7. To keep abreast of new EW training policies and activities as they are introduced by Industry and UK Defence

8. To ensure the sub contractor(s) deliver EW training in accordance with their contracted obligations



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Special Systems team is the primary interface to the customer (UK MOD and SANG) for all Special Systems project activities and is responsible for creating and delivering through-life, value for money solutions at minimal risk to the Company.



In addition to the primary objectives and functions, the following tasks shall be conducted on a regular basis:

1. To deliver projects in line with customer's key success criteria:

a. Design, Implement and Review EW training plans in accordance with defined training standards as directed by Special Systems

b. Design, Implement and Review EW training courses as directed by the Special Systems

c. Conduct ongoing assessment of EW training to ensure objectives are met and where not, provide solutions

d. Be the focal point COMPANY EW training POC for SANGCOM MoD team

e. To identify and mitigate against training risk for the EW training.

f. To provide detailed input into training documentation to support the EW programme Apply the COMPANY's lifecycle management to all assigned projects.



2. Relationship Management:

a. Develop effective working relationships and trust with the customer and sub-contractors.

b. Act decisively and communicate effectively with all stakeholders.

c. COMPANY representative at customer facing project reviews and governance meetings.

d. Work with the customer to deliver customer requirements in order to deliver project outputs.

e. Ensure reports and reviews are produced for all project and portfolio tasks and activities.

3. Business Delivery:

a. Support the Programme Manager of Special Systems in the production of customer reports including weekly Technical Committee, monthly programme delivery working group and quarterly reports.

b. Capture and produce lessons throughout the project lifecycle in order to improve COMPANY processes and procedures.

c. Coordinate with department / functional heads, resource owners and PMO to ensure sufficient resources are allocated.

d. Coordinate with the all departments to ensure delivery of project milestones and approvals.

e. Anticipate and proactively to manage all project activities, milestones and financial targets.











RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



Essential:



1. Minimum of 5 years experience within a training environment and or delivering training within the Defence sector

2. Excellent presentation, written and oral communication skills

3. Level 5 ILM People management

4. Level 6 Multinational Operation and Management

5. Held a key training management position

6. Experience of designing courses to meet military DSAT or ADDIE Methodology

7. Experience in Training Needs Analysis

8. Ability to work to tight deadlines in a multi-national, multi-functional team

9. Be educated to at least HND level or equivalent

10. Training Quality Management

11. Sub Contractor training delivery experience management

12. Posses a valid driving license from country of origin

13. Excellent time management skills

14. Must be fluent in English

15. Hold a valid driving license



Desirable:



1. Experience of working in the Middle East (preferably Saudi Arabia) desirable

2. Experience to delivering training to RSAF, SANG, Saudi Defence sector

3. Business experience in the Defence Sector

4. Experience in major military integration projects.



Interested candidates please share your CV with me at Tabrez.Kazi@Fircroft,com with the Position name as the Subject line



The Company:

A Major Defence Company in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.