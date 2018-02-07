Category Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting and rare opportunity for someone with a strong procurement background with no prior oil & gas experience to enter the industry. This is a 6 months contract based in Barrow with some European travel and good potential for a permanent role and international opportunities afterwards.



Our client, a leading oil & gas operations and maintenance company, is targeted investment and growth coming out of recession and needs full range of sourcing skills, tendering, contracts, all in support of production (operations and maintenance).



The role will involve end-to-end category management, procurement of a range of goods and services, drafting and negotiating contracts, and supplier management.



Examples of types of contracts (all multi million in value) include rotating equipment (turbines, compressors) Fabric maintenance (scaffolding, inspection, rope access) integrity (painting, repairs, insulation), services (offshore catering, medics, cranes).



The Company:

Global Oil & Gas exploration and maintenance company.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Strong background in procurement within a production environment

* Part or full MCIPS



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experienced working with contracts in the millions



