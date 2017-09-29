About the Role:

My client, an downstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for a Change Management Analyst to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This is a 6 month contract with the potential to extend.

The primary responsibility of the Business Change Management Analyst is stakeholder engagement and business change impacts. This role will typically suit someone with a change management analyst background.

Core Responsibilities include:

Strong interpersonal skills Work well in a high paced environment.

Capable to deliver strategic and tactical support.

This position will work directly with the Project Manager, project team, and business stakeholders to plan, develop, and execute various business change management tasks.

The person will provide input into the overall Project Management Office project plan.

* Strong knowledge of computer software such as: Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Visio, and SharePoint

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 10 years experience in Change management analyst on large projects

Track the execution of business change management deliverables.

Identify, track and develop business change impact communication and training deliverables. Identify and document stakeholder impacts, and manage the required change efforts resulting from the stakeholder analysis.

Partner with the project team and business representatives to develop training strategy and rollout.

Ability to lead/facilitate meetings and/or workshops. Understands the people side of change and is able to coach/guide individuals through organizational transitions.

Has strong analytical skills and is able to take action/resolution on issues.

Ability to proactively identify potential organizational and operational risks that may impact the delivery of the initiative.

Ability to recommend strategy and tactics to circumvent obstacles and mitigate risks.

Location: Houston, Texas

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $55 to $60 an hour

Contract Length: 6 months

