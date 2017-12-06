About the Role:

Key Accountabilities

The Change Management Lead will deliver the following categories of work as directed by the Backbone C&T Manager, Western Hemisphere:



* Communications & stakeholder engagement planning & execution.

* Change Impact Assessment (CIA) action monitoring & closure.

* End User Landscape (EUL) and Role Mapping development, change control and maintenance.

* Training delivery administration.

* Lessons learned capture and review.

* Project plan adherence, reporting and feedback.

Required Experience, Education and Qualifications



* College degree, preferably in business, engineering or equivalent.

* 5+ years' experience working in enterprise projects, project management and change management.

* Excellent interpersonal and communications skills, able to lead by influence and comfortable working in very large, complex teams with a degree of ambiguity.

* Proficiency with MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

* Superior organizational skills and able to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

* Able to learn and move quickly with focus on project delivery, not project strategy or re-designing deployment approach.

Desired Experience, Education and Qualifications



* Experience leading small project teams.

* Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

* Change Management training completion and/or certification.

* SAP knowledge working with Materials Management, Procure to Pay, and/or Work Management Processes

* Data management and analysis skills. Advanced experience working with MS Excel and/or MS Access to include macro programming in Visual Basic for Applications (VBA). These are desired skills to help the team with building better deployment tools.

* Local, Houston-area candidates only.

Additional Requirements



* Limited travel for short duration (1 week-ish) to UK.

9/80 Work Schedule?



* Yes

