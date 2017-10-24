Charge Yield Analyst

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Torrance
Salary
$0 to $0 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
619067
Posted on
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 10:13am
About the Role:Requirements
- Measures all of the inputs that come into the plant (crudes in and products out)
- Performs daily close of the volume of hydrocarbons
- Takes measurements from field personnel of the levels of feedstocks and products in the tanks and inputs data and analyses data to perform daily earnings forecast
- Performs daily earnings forecast by using the data to monitor performance, assign a price, and come up with a daily estimate of earnings
- Receives most guidance from out of State Corporate office
- 5+ years of experience in similar role
- Experience in the refining and/or chemical manufacturing industry required
- Knowledge and understanding of feedstocks and Refined products
- Understanding of Refinery process units
- Process, HSE, or Accounting background preferred
- Strong analytical ability
- Detail oriented and able to multi-task
- Proficient in Microsoft Suite of Applications
