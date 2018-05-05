About the Role:

My client, one of the largest Operators is currently looking for a Chemical Engineer to join their team located in Williston, North Dakota. This is a 3+ month contract with potential for it to become a full time position afterwards. Schedule: M-F, some Saturdays.

This Chemical Engineer will interact with other technical networks and peers to resolve problems and improve well reliability and performance.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Coordinate with Chemical Vendors.* Serves as an expert on common well analysis like coil tubing, fracing, rod pumps, scale squeezes, well bore management, optimization, analysis, corrosion, artificial lift.* Serves as a subject matter expert on well analysis, supporting Production and Construction specialists in identifying and implementing improvements within the well.

Skills/Qualifications:

* An engineering degree is preferred, but not required* Preferably 5+ years relevant work experience within oil and gas.* Good working knowledge of damage mechanisms leading to equipment failure.* Good knowledge of coil tubing, fracing, rod pumps, scale squeezes, well bore management, optimization, analysis, corrosion* Local candidates to North Dakota are strongly preferred* Must have excellent communication skills and be a self-starter

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

Job Type: Contract

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.