About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for a chemical lab technician on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company to work in Fort Stockton, Texas. You will be working in a lab environment and on your feet for extended periods of time. You will be working in a challenging and fast paced environment. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values you as an employee and will support you throughout you career.

What you will be doing



* Under direct supervision, trains and becomes familiar with the chemical hygiene plan and the current HSE laboratory safety standards.

* Follows prescribed safety rules and regulations in performing assigned duties. Performs duties to conduct prototype or laboratory tests following prescribed procedures.

* Learns to build equipment and/or perform basic material or environmental tests using basic techniques with electrical/electronic, chemical, and mechanical equipment.

* Learns to documents test data for reporting purposes.

* Maintains files and documentation related to test equipment and test results of equipment.

* Job tasks, correctly performed, have minimal impact upon the viability of the organization.

Skills and Experience required



* Skills typically acquired through eight 8 hours of college chemistry.

* Previous Lab experience preferred but not essential.

This is an opportunity to work for a company that values its employees, offers benefits and supports career advancement. If this is a position you would like to apply for, please get in touch today

