About the Role:

The Role:

Opening for a Chemist to join a high temperature incineration site in Southampton on a permanent basis.



Main purpose of job:

To assist with the management of the processes involved in the control of radioactive inputs onto site, processing and storage of waste under authorisation from the Environment Agency and to maintain accurate records.



Responsibilities:

* Radiation Protection Supervisor.

* Check radioactive wastes on receipt at Fawley site as required.

* Assist with programming radioactive waste for incineration and maintaining accurate disposal records.

* Resolving queries with Customer Services and Operations, raising reports where required.

* Assist with internal and external Duty of Care audits.

* Assist with customer/stakeholder visits as required

* Maintain good customer relations ensuring contract compliance and providing excellent response and service.

* Carry out capability review of radioactive enquiries.

* Provide quotes for radioactive wastes for disposal at the Fawley site and also wastes that are being disposed of at alternative sites.

* Assist with booking radioactive waste in compliance with RSA authorisation.

* Book transport and raise transport documents and labels for incoming consignments.

* Issue invoices & destruction certificates for radioactive wastes.

* Liaise with Business Manager/RPS on all aspects of radiological business.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in waste incineration or radiation protection

* Knowledge of relevant H&S and environmental legislation



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in both waste incineration and radiation protection

* Degree in chemistry or related subject

* FLT licence

* IOSH Managing Safely



