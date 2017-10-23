C&I Designer

About the Role:

A solutions company in East Yorkshire are seeking an Electrical Design Engineer to join their team. If you have experience providing technical support within a team environment, then you may be the Engineer we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As an Electrical Design Engineer, you'll be responsible for ensuring that safe and high quality designs are produced, in order to successfully contribute toward project completion both technically and commercially. You'll have the ability to work to a project plan, as well as attend meetings and site surveys where necessary.

Who will you be working for?

As an Electrical Design Engineer, you'll be joining a company that works with a wide range of customers and prides itself on building lasting professional relationships. If you want to join an organisation that places a great emphasis on the importance of integrity and invests heavily in its staff, then this may be the perfect fit for you.

If you have the ability and confidence to build key relationships with clients and project engineers whilst working effectively to set procedures, then we want to hear from you. Get in touch, today!





