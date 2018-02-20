C&I Technicians

About the Role:

Role: Controls and Instrumentation Technician

Location : Derby

Essential Skills: Previously worked on a Power Station

Rate £30 an hour

Purpose

We are seeking a Controls and Instrumentation Technician Instrumentation, the role itself will include: -

Repair and Maintenance

Calibration of instrumentation

Setup of Actuators

Control Loop function testing

Cold and hot commissioning - DCS and PLC loops





This role is offering up to 60 hours a week, and starting as a 9 month contract with a likely hood to extend. If this is something you think you will be interested in, then please ring the Progressive Manchester office or click apply.

