Civil CAD Draughtsman

About the Role:

As a CAD Draughtsman you will be responsible for the delivery of drawings, design deliverables, and documents as directed by Design Engineers and Senior Engineers within the team in accordance with the engineering procedures and guidance notes.



Role Specific Requirements:





* Preparing the CAD content for technical drawings and documents as prescribed by the Design Engineer or Senior Engineer in accordance with relevant standards and specifications.* Performing and ensuring the correct QA and administrative processes are completed for the recording and issuing of drawings and documents* Ensure you deliverables are in accordance with schedule, with due consideration to deadlines, and recorded accurately on time-sheets.* Support site surveys, data capture and interfacing with site operatives* Attendance when required for task specific meetings* Develop your understanding and knowledge of relevant software and tools. Drawings will be done using either AutoCAD, Revit 3D, Microstation, or other CAD applications as necessary* Ensure, as far as practicable, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and programme.* Keep up to date with all technical quality management procedures, developments and specifications related to the discipline work scope.



Essential

* Demostrable experience in a similar role* Qualification(s) in an Engineering discipline* Proficient in basic computer packages* Good Interpersonal Skills

Desirable

* Minimum GCSE in a Maths, Science, Technology, or an Engineering based subject.

