Civil Designer - Contact - Melbourne

About the Role:

The Role

I am currently working closely with a client who is in search for a Civil Designer to fill a contact role in Melbourne, with the opportunity for the right candidate a chance to work across commercial and industrial projects. You will also potentially work across multiple projects and will gain excellent project exposure.

The Requirements

This role will suit a Structural Designer who is experienced in working on major infrastructure project or who has extensive recent experience in this field. As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:

* A strong background in 12D and MX is a MUST.* 1-3 years of practical experience using 12D amd MX.* 3 years + experience in structural designing across roads, highways, pavements.* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.* Full working rights in Australia.

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a potential long-term contract role with a global name in Engineering whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.