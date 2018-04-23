About the Role:

Overview

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a contract role (potential extension offered) with a global company within the engineering industry whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.

About our client

Our client is a large and established tier 1 Design Consultancy specialising in a range of roads and highways projects.

About the role

In this role you will bring extensive Microstation and AutoCAD experience and join an expert team based in Melbourne CBD. You will work on a vast amount of road and highways projects

What you can bring

* 5+ years of experience as a civil drafter* Extensive knowledge and experience working on roads and highways* Experience in Microstation and AutoCAD bonus* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian-based consulting company

Benefits for you



* 6 month contract role with likely extension* Join large and thriving team within a global firm

How to apply

If you have the essential experience and you would be interested in working as Civil Drafter in a large influence design consultancy in Melbourne , please 'Apply Now' with an updated copy of your CV for review. Alternatively, you can call Melissa Gadzev on (02) 9285 1000 for a confidential discussion.

Full working rights in Australia (MUST)