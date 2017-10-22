Company
Wood
Location
Midrand
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
619016
Posted on
Sunday, October 22, 2017 - 12:53am
About the Role:
Wood is currently recruiting a Civil Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas, petrochemical industry based in our Midrand office.
* Perform engineering design calculations and prepare design sketches as required on assigned projects
* Assist the civil designers in the preparation of civil and structural drawings
* Review, comment on and approve civil and structural drawings
* Review and comment on supplier documents and other discipline drawings
* Attend progress meetings and assist in the preparation of project progress reports
* Advise his / her supervising engineer of any slippages and their causes and proposed corrective action
* Advise his / her supervising engineer of any technical problems and unresolved differences with other groups
* Assist in the preparation of contract requisitions and schedules of quantity for civil and structural work on assigned projects
* Liaise with construction personnel and addresses site queries during construction
Skills / Qualifications:
* BSc, BEng or B. Tech in Civil Engineering with +3 years' experience
* Minimum of 5 years related experience in Oil & Gas Industry
