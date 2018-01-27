About the Role:

The Role:

The Civil Engineer will have the responsibility:



- Provide civil engineering technical direction and support for the modification, upgrade, and construction of gas pipeline and its facilities;

- Provide technical support by providing timely reviews of required specifications and project design reviews;

- Technical support for fabrication, construction and (de)commissioning;

- Technical leadership, coaching, and mentoring of junior staff;

- Implement short-term and long-term solutions for civil/structural integrity issues for new capital projects and for operations;

- Ensure that project designs are fit-for-purpose and demonstrated to meet project development expectations (such as performance and cost) as well as technical, regulatory, environmental, commercial, safety, operating, and maintenance requirements;

- Monitor quality, timeliness, and cost of work performed;

- Application of engineering principles, codes, and standards to identify issues, recommend improvements and implement solutions;

- Collaborate with specialized internal engineering teams and other stakeholders;

- Travel is required during construction to provide field engineering support.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering, must completed registration as a professional engineer;

- 8 or more years of progressive engineering experience in the design and installation/commissioning of pipeline and facility systems;

- Construction experience in site grading, road construction, underground utilities, geotechnical, trenchless crossing, concrete & steel structure and foundation is an asset.

- Experience with North American gas and/or oil transportation facility design is desired.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.