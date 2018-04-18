Civil Engineers

About the Role:

The Role:

-- Should have good experience in FEED/ Basic and Detailed Design experience.

-- Should have good experience working with Oil & Gas EPC / GES+ Engineering companies.

-- Should meet minimum experience as mentioned in the requirement.

-- Relevant experience in Software and International Standards and Codes / Saudi Aramco standards, is essential.

-- Should have good experience in Design of Roads, STP, WTP, Traffic signals, Pavements and other basic civil works. Also, should have good experience in Civil 3D, Sewer CAD, Water CAD and other relevant softwares.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering.



About Fircroft:

