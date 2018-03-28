Civil Microstation Drafters in Melbourne CBD - Contract

About the Role:

Progressive Recruitment is a global leading, specialist recruitment company, dedicated to providing fully compliant staffing solutions for the following core industries; Engineering, Life Sciences, IT, Construction and Supply Chain. Our regional and market specific consultants operate in 19 different offices, in countries around the world including, Australia and Asia Pacific, Dubai, Europe and the UK, placing roles from mid-level, contractor and permanent positions to executive level and c-suite titles.

We at Progressive Engineering, are currently in search for experienced Civil Drafters who have extensive Microstation experience to join an expert team in the CBD of Melbourne. The client we are sourcing for is a growing tier 1 Design Constancy with extensive experienced in roads and rail projects. Through this role, you will be working on a team to execute the drafting aspects of the North West Program Alliance, which is a $6.9 billion Level Crossing Removal project to see the safe removal of Melbourne's most dangerous level crossings. This project is set to remove over 50 level crossings by 2020.

* Melbourne based* 5+ years' experience as a civil drafter* Have extensive experience working on rail and/or roads* Excellent in using Microstation, AutoCAD bonus* 6 month contract role with likely extension* Must be available in 2 weeks

* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.* Full working rights in Australia (MUST)

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a potential long-term contract role with a global name in Engineering whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.

If you have the essential experience and you would be interested in working as Civil Drafter in a large influence design consultancy in Melbourne , please 'Apply Now' with an updated copy of your CV for review. Alternatively, you can call Melissa Gadzev on (02) 9285 1000 for a confidential discussion.