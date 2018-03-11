£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Progressive is looking for an experienced Civil Site Manager to join a large scale EPC Contractor in the GCC.

In this role, you will take responsibility for establishing effective site management on the construction of a (132/11 kv) Power Sub Stations, including:

- Oversee operations on a day to day basis

- Ensure work is done safely, on time, within budget and to the right quality standards

- Analysing trends, challenges and prospects in key markets

- Establishing consistent change control processes

- Calculating and managing appropriate risk and opportunity allowances

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering

- Must be DEWA approved

- Must have site experience

- 10+ total industry experience

- Majority of experience in EPC, hands on approach and active on site

- Excellent leadership skills, independent, hands on, results orientated

If interested please reply with your most recent CV

