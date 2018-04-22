Company
Progressive GE
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
640329
Posted on
Sunday, April 22, 2018 - 12:10am
About the Role:
I am recruiting for a Civil Site Manager for a 6 month extendable contract in Dubai, UAE. The client is a leading EPC company, working on the construction phase of several substations Regionally.
Skills and Responsibilities:
- Must be DEWA approved
- 10+ years experience in a similar position
- Hold a Civil Degree
- Have worked on the construction phase of a substation
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply