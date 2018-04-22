About the Role:

I am recruiting for a Civil Site Manager for a 6 month extendable contract in Dubai, UAE. The client is a leading EPC company, working on the construction phase of several substations Regionally.

Skills and Responsibilities:

- Must be DEWA approved

- 10+ years experience in a similar position

- Hold a Civil Degree

- Have worked on the construction phase of a substation



Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.