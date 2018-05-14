Civil & Structural Lead Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

This role responds to the Engineering Manager and provides technical leadership and day to day direction to the civil & structural function. The person carrying out the role will have a significant personal contract utilization target, but will also have responsibility for ensuring the technical standard of the work from the other members of the civil & structural function.



They will contract manage single function pieces of work and will carry out certain line management activities directly whilst assisting the Engineering Manager with others.



Line Management

· Lead a team of civil & structural engineers and designers.

· Carry out performance appraisals for direct reports.

· Identify the training and development requirements of staff in Civil & Structural Function and agree with Engineering Manager how these objectives are achieved.

· Where necessary assist the Engineering Manager with the performance management of staff.

· Assist Engineering Manager to manage any sickness / absence / attendance issues in the civil & structural function.



Functional

· Identify functional delivery problems at an early stage and proactively intervene to remedy.

· Regularly review functional technical scope on contracts.

· Ensure acceptable levels of productivity on contract delivery.

· Maintain contact with client functional leads to monitor levels of satisfaction.



SHE

· Ensure the safe working of the Civil & Structural Function.

· Ensure that all required risk assessments are created and maintained.



Quality

· Ensure the Civil & Structural Function complies with company Quality Management



System.

· Develop and maintain Civil & Structural Function standards.

· Undertake quality audits in the Civil & Structural Function to ensure compliance.

· Ensure that deliverables on contracts are to the appropriate quality standard.



Communications

· Report upwards to Engineering Manager on any issues arising in areas such as safety, integrity, operational issues, financial performance, utilisation, personal performance and conduct.



Resource Management

· Assist the Engineering Manager with recruitment and retention to meet the needs of contract resourcing and succession plans.

· Manage utilisation in order to achieve Civil & Structural Function's and personal targets.

· Assist the Engineering Manager to ensure that contracts are manned with appropriate technical capability.

· Assist the Engineering Manager with ensuring that the Civil & Structural Function works in an integrated and efficient way across all client locations.



Contract Management

· Carry out Contract Management for jobs within the Civil & Structural Function, including all aspects of invoicing and controlling costs.

· Provide monthly forecasts of the financial revenue and workload to the Engineering Manager.

· Ensure that the work of the Civil & Structural Function on contracts is delivered on time and within budget.

· Submit design changes to clients in a timely manner.

· Ensure that all contract documentation is identified, circulated, revised, stored and archived in line with contract requirements.



Proposals

· Prepare Civil & Structural Function Proposals of a high quality, presenting clients with a compelling reason for placing an order

· Prepare estimates that are complete and sufficiently accurate and with provision of contingencies, where required.

· Assist the Engineering Manager in the development and maintenance of prequalification data for the Civil & Structural Function.



Business Development

· Promote and keep abreast of product developments in the Civil & Structural Function.

· Maintain a high profile within the functional community.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential

(Knowledge, skills and experience which are absolutely essential for the new hire to have).

· Civil & Structural function specialist, must have a deep understanding and broad experience in civil & structural discipline.

· Thorough knowledge of design specs and standards used in the Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & gas Industries· Engineering Education to Graduate Level

· Minimum of ten years of experience in a similar role.

· Good grasp of each stage of the project process in the process industries.

· Good communication skills

· Driving License



Desirable

(Knowledge, skills and experience which would be advantageous for the new hire to have).

· Member of relevant Engineering Institution

· Good commercial awareness.



