About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Close-out Coordinator to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based offshore on a 3/3 rotation on a contract basis for 2 trips.

Role Overview

You will join the Control Instrumentation & Telecoms Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process automation and telecommunications systems for onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Our work includes specification and requisitioning of Control, Instrumentation and Telecoms equipment, as well as preparing detailed installation design packages, with emphasis on safety in design and high quality in our deliverables.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* To be responsible for the monitoring and coordination of all project and/or Ops Mods close-out activities* Prepare and progress close-out packs plus associated project documentation through the close-out process* Help build, maintain and constantly improve Project Modifications close-out process and procedures* Produce regular statistics from the above Trackers/Registers* To promote good working relations within the Project Controls Teams and other project departments and client representatives* To be fully conversant with the WorleyParsons Document Management System and WorleyParsons Jobcard Module of the WorleyParsons Brownfield Management Suite (ADMS) of applications in order to be able to track both workpacks and documentation involved in close-out* To maintain Project Registers, Trackers and Matrices associated with close-out and to ensure they are up to date using the WorleyParsons Document Management Systems and Jobcard Module* To assist the Senior Close-out Coordinator with the preparation and delivery of the weekly and monthly close-out statistics* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering or Information* Management subject* Must be computer literate* Excellent organizational skills* Demonstrable experience of working as part of a team* Understanding of full remit of Project Technical Close-out* Aware of generic As Building requirements* Excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing* Positive work ethic