Cloud Software Engineer (Web Application)

About the Role:

The Role:

A software developer is required to strengthen the web application development team. The focus of this team is the delivery of commercial web-based solutions for the energy sector. This work requires the successful applicant to have the flexibility to work across a broad technology stack, as well as being able to shape and influence the delivered solutions. The web application development team works closely with product and service teams and from the wider organization, as well as engaging with external groups on aspects such user centred design and development.



Must be comfortable working in an Agile software development environment, be able to demonstrate strong initiative, as well as proactively collaborating with other groups. There is a strong focus for this role on delivering exceptional User Experience. Therefore ability to analyse and understand user experience and behaviour and successfully transfer this into the design and development of the commercial deliveries is considered key.



The Company:

A global oil & gas organisation is seeking to hire a Web Application Software Engineer at their technology centre in the south of England.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Job Requirements:



*Ability to efficiently transition between technologies and programming languages

*Ability to write clean and efficient code which includes high quality automated test coverage

*Ability to work in a team environment that is fast-paced and follows Agile development practices

*Ability to work to commercial deadlines

*Good communication skills



Exposure to any of the following would be advantageous:

*Commercial software development

*Design and Architecture

*Cloud Technology

*Desktop Application

*High-Performance Computing

*Human Computer Interface

*Security

*User Experience Design



Qualifications:

Either: Bachelors/Masters in Computer science / Software engineering , or Masters or above in a mathematical, scientific or engineering discipline.



