About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of CMMS Lead, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Accountable for ensuring that CMMS Management of Change requests are implemented on time and to the required standard

Data Steward for the CMMS application

Accountable of consistency and data quality in CMMS

Oversee performance management based on automatic and real time data reporting of CMMS data

Accountable for ensuring the CMMS meets HSE requirements that can be demonstrated on demand

Accountable for the management and delivery of a complete suite of processes and procedures for operation and CMMS.

Assess the effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving team performance

Maintain a centre of expertise for CMMS

Support the efficient use of CMMS

Ensure that all changes to the CMMS are coherent with the company business objectives, fully tested and rigorously documented

Manage CMMS data and ensure the standardisation and audit asset register against data quality standards

Ensure the CMMS team delivers regular and ad hoc reports as required including agreed weekly/monthly workflow measures and maintenance and reliability KPIs

Accountable for monthly business management reports



Qualifications

Qualified to degree level or equivalent or substantial technical experience in similar position in the Oil and Gas



Skills & Experience

Extensive experience in the areas of Maintenance Management and Operations Excellence with a relevant tertiary education

Extensive knowledge and experience of Computerised Maintenance Management and Reporting Systems e.g. Maximo, Business Objects, Teradata, Spot fire, Business process management

Change management/improvement project experience and associated analytical toolkit i.e. Lean, general process mapping/debottlenecking

Drives change and continual improvement



Contract position



