CNC Machinist

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for CNC machinists to work in Shawnee, Oklahoma

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for CNC machinists to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. Successful candidates will be working in an exciting, fast paced and challenging environment. This is an opportunity to start a career or build upon a career with a fantastic company.

Essential skills/Experience/knowledge

* Minimum of 1 year CNC Machining experience

* Experience of working with castings is desirable

* Must be able to edit Programs and tool setting

* Operators will be expected to produce product to the specific requirements and to a high-quality standard.

Person Specification

* Possess a positive attitude towards modern manufacturing processes

* Will be expected to produce product to the specific requirements and to a high-quality standard.

* Willingness to adopt lean manufacturing principles

* Focused towards working within a devoted and continuously improving health and safety culture.

* Ability to work under pressure and achieve tight deadlines.

If this is an opportunity that you wish to apply for and work for a company that offers career advancement, please get in touch today.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.