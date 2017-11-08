CNC Machinist - Shawnee, Oklahoma

About the Role:
We are currently recruiting for CNC machinists to work in Shawnee, Oklahoma
Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for CNC machinists to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. Successful candidates will be working in an exciting, fast paced and challenging environment. This is an opportunity to start a career or build upon a career with a fantastic company.
Essential skills/Experience/knowledge
* Minimum of 1 year CNC Machining experience
* Experience of working with castings is desirable
* Must be able to edit Programs and tool setting
* Operators will be expected to produce product to the specific requirements and to a high-quality standard.
Person Specification
* Possess a positive attitude towards modern manufacturing processes
* Will be expected to produce product to the specific requirements and to a high-quality standard.
* Willingness to adopt lean manufacturing principles
* Focused towards working within a devoted and continuously improving health and safety culture.
* Ability to work under pressure and achieve tight deadlines.
If this is an opportunity that you wish to apply for and work for a company that offers career advancement, please get in touch today.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.