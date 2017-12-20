Coil Tubing Operator

About the Role:

An International Oil and Gas Services Company is hiring for multiple levels of Coil Equipment Pump Operators, and Lead Operators in Midland, TX. This will be a 3-6 month contract to full time opportunity.

This position will be based in Midland, TX. Housing is provided for non local candidates, but no travel reimbursement. Schedule will be 14 days on, 7 days off. Pay will be determined by credentials and experience, and lots of overtime is available!

Interviews will be held on Friday, January 12th in Houston, TX.

Requirements:



* Must have previous Coil Tubing experience & must have a CDL license (Class A)

* Must be flexible to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

* Clean Driving record (no more than 1 moving violation in 12 months or no more than 2 in 36 months)

* Able to clear drug and alcohol screen

* Clean Background

* Able to pass a Physical Agility Test

Please apply with your most up to date resume ASAP or call Gabie Reid at 832-900-5951.

**Please note** Higher pay rates will be offered to candidates who possess technical knowledge of Coil Tubing equipment as well as supervisory experience, and have the ability to test and troubleshoot in the field.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.