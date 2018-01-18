Company
Progressive GE
Location
Mauritania,Africa
Salary
$25 to $100 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
630758
Posted on
Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 7:01am
About the Role:
This role will be for a coil tubing operator offshore in Western Africa.
The requirements for the role are as follows:
- Experience with the 95k unit
- Valid IWCF at level 4 (or IADC at Supervisory)
- Valid BOSIET certificate to work offshore
- Medical certificate
- able to work on a 4/4 rotation offshore
- Good written and spoken English
- 5 year's experience with coil tubing operation
- Previous experience with known service companies
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply