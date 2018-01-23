About the Role:

Overview

The Commercial Advisor is a team player responsible for negotiating and managing UK upstream commercial contracts at the best terms and within a defined risk mandate.

The Commercial Advisor maintains good relationships with joint venture partners, pipeline operators and other relevant parties.

Responsibilities

* Negotiating and managing upstream commercial agreements.* Negotiating and commercial follow-up of capacity, transportation and processing agreements.* Representing the business in external discussions on access regimes and relevant terms and conditions to oil/liquids/ gas infrastructures.* Support on an ad hoc basis business development negotiations or other relevant processes in order to provide expertise on processing, transportation, quality specifications and lifting operations.

Competancies/Qualifications

* Relevant university degree.* Understanding of the work and activities for which the job is providing support.* Ability to work with others in the achievement of defined end results.* Ability to communicate with highly trained specialists/advice to others in an understandable way.* Strong service orientation and project management skills.* Very good listening and communication skills.* Fluent in English.

Salary depending on experience