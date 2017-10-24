About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Commercial Assistant, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Apply business acumen and financial knowledge to support commercial activity across the company's portfolio
Interact proactively with the Joint Venture Team, in order to identify appropriate commercial resource deployment and support
Take a supporting role in material and complex negotiations/disputes and in identifying sources of value throughout the company's commercial operations
Develop a central role during all phases of creation, review and negotiation of company commercial agreements
Support the Joint Venture team through busy periods and taking on Joint Venture Management responsibilities where necessary
Support business development opportunities on an ad hoc basis
Ensure that Senior Management are briefed/fully informed on commercial issues and options
Work alongside the JV Managers to identify areas of risk exposure in the company's existing commercial agreements, and where appropriate, highlight to management, along with potential mitigations.
Qualifications & Experience
Degree qualified in Finance or related subject
Relevant commercial or business analyst experience
Proven oil and gas experience ideally gained in an operating environment and across a range of functions including operations, commercial, business and project management
Knowledge of commercial architecture, commercial best practice, regulatory and licence requirements and a solid level of experience in the upstream oil & gas sector
Demonstrate knowledge of JV agreements
Demonstrate a solid track record in an advisory role within a related discipline
Experience of participating in negotiations in the oil and gas sector
Knowledge of Decommissioning principles and business models (valuations, securities, sureties, planning etc) and associated commercial agreements
Permanent position
